The City of Kissimmee will consider bringing back police review board

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Amid calls to bring back the citizen police review board, the Kissimmee City Commission will consider the matter on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

WFTV spoke with two members of the former board, and they told us they want to see the board brought back, even if a new state law limits its strength.

Read: Kissimmee police officer relieved of duty after 2024 indictment over use-of-force incident

The review board discussion comes as Kissimmee’s interim police chief says he is working to restructure the agency from the ground up following 9 Investigates’ reporting on “systemic issues” with the department.

Regarding the police oversight review board, please note that the board was dissolved as of June 30, 2024, due to recent state legislation that went into effect on July 1st. This change in law significantly limits the role of such boards, particularly in reviewing use-of-force complaints, which they were previously authorized to do. The matter will be presented at the City Commission’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday to seek their direction on how to proceed. Ultimately, it would be up to the City Commission to determine if they wanted to move forward, how to do so, and if the scope of the board's powers under Florida law would be an effective solution for the Department to address the issues desired to be reviewed. — City of Kissimmee Spokesperson

This is a developing story. WFTV will have more from the City of Kissimmee and the former police review board members starting at 4 p.m. and WFTV Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group