City of Orlando makes final push for bids to construct Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is the deadline for design and construction firms to submit bids to build a permanent Pulse memorial.

In February, the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee advanced its design.

It will include a reflection space, tribute wall, healing garden, and a reflecting pool.

Orlando Pulse Memorial Concept Renderings Orlando Pulse Memorial Concept Renderings

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that the bids will be ranked and chosen based on multiple factors, including cost.

“It is critically important to our community for the healing that we finish this memorial,” Dyer told Channel 9.

The final rankings are expected this summer.

A contract will then be presented to Orlando City Council for approval.

Completion of the memorial is expected by the end of 2027.

The City of Orlando has committed $7.5 million, but still needs $5 million more.

City leaders have asked Orange County for that funding.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has said he is supportive of that request.

