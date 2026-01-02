City of Orlando proposes EV charging station near Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is proposing a project to install an electric vehicle charging station at 7889 N. Frontage Rd., near the Orlando International Airport.

The facility will include six Alpitronic HYC400 Level 3 DC fast chargers, each rated at up to 400kW, with associated civil, electrical, and site improvements.

The site will include trash/wash stations, a pet waste station, picnic tables, and fencing for site security.

The project proposal goes in front of the city’s planning board on Feb. 17, 2026.

