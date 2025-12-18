City of Orlando recovers 50,000 pounds of fresh produce through a food rescue partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has partnered with the Society of Saint Andrew to provide families in need with fresh fruits and vegetables that would otherwise be discarded.

This initiative aims to collect excess produce from farms, as grocery stores often turn away these items. Last year alone, Orlando recovered 50,000 pounds of food through this program.

The partnership with the Society of Saint Andrew facilitates the gathering of surplus produce, assisting local farmers while also addressing food insecurity in the community.

Through the use of trucks and supplies provided by the organization, the city of Orlando can redirect food that might otherwise be discarded.

