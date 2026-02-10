City of Orlando to showcase local talent at Black History Month event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando will host its Black History Month Community Celebration Tuesday evening.

The event will be held at The Plaza Live from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a reception, food and live performances.

The celebration is open to the public and will showcase local talent and city employees.

The evening will feature a variety of live entertainment, including the featured entertainer, songstress CeCe Teneal.

The City Beautiful Voices will also perform during the event. This group is a choir composed of City of Orlando employees and was created in 2023 by the city’s Black History Month Employee Committee.

Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones will serve as the emcee for the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to wear casual and festive attire, with red, black, green or gold suggested as colors for the celebration.

