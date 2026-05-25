City of Palm Coast holds Memorial Day Ceremony

,Palm Coast, Fla. — The City of Palm Coast gathered this morning at Heroes Memorial Park for a moving and heartfelt Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.

The ceremony, hosted by Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris, brought together residents, veterans, Gold Star Families, local organizations and many others for a beautiful ceremony that reflected and remembered.

Matanzas High School JROTC presented the Colors followed by an invocation and the singing of the National Anthem. Mayor Norris reminded all attendess of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“To our Gold Star families – we see you, we honor you, and we thank you for your sacrifice,” commented Mayor Norris. “We’re here to remember. To memorialize our fallen comrades, our family, our neighbors, the ones who paid in full… So today, we say their names. We tell their stories. We carry their memory — not just in speeches, but in how we live. Because if we forget them, then they died twice."

The White Rose Tribute, was a meaningful addition to this year’s ceremony; a deeply personal portion of the program. Mayor Norris invited community members to speak the names of their fallen heroes aloud.Eight members of the public honored fallen heroes, including two from City Manager Mike McGlothlin’s own family.

The solemn moment served as a powerful reminder that Memorial Day is not simply a holiday, but a declaration of remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.

The ceremony featured the Presentation of Wreaths, a 21-Gun Salute, and a performance of “Amazing Grace” by the Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard Pipe & Drums. The event concluded with an Honor Walk through the park for attendees to pay tribute.

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