The City of Port Orange plans to renovate the ramp at Causeway Park

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Big changes are on the way for a popular fishing and boating spot along the Halifax River, as the City of Port Orange is set to renovate the Causeway Park ramp.

Earlier this week, the City announced the changes to excite the community about the new look and improved parking for beachgoers and visitors.

Renovations will include adding three concrete access docks and repaving the ramp to withstand stormwater damage.

City officials are excited about the popular boat ramp, which has served the community for nearly thirty years and is now ready for some much-deserved improvements.

