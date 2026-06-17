City of Sanford launches Citizens Academy Class 25 registration

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford is now accepting applications for its next Citizens Academy class.

Citizens Academy Class 25 is a free, interactive program that gives residents a closer look at city departments, services and local government operations.

The program includes presentations, facility tours and hands-on experiences with city staff and leadership.

Participants will learn about several city departments, including public works, utilities, parks and recreation, planning and development, finance, communications, human resources, risk management and public safety.

City officials said the program is designed to help residents better understand how decisions are made, how city services are delivered and how people can become more involved in Sanford’s future.

The city said academy graduates often leave with a stronger understanding of municipal government and some later serve on city-appointed boards and committees.

Applications are now open.

For more information, visit the City of Sanford’s website.

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