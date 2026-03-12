Class action lawsuit filed against Christopher Delgado in alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Christopher Delgado, who federal investigators accuse of operating what they describe as a classic Ponzi scheme that may have taken more than $300 million from investors.

According to the lawsuit, Delgado allegedly used investor funds to finance a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars, expensive watches, jewlery and million-dollar homes.

Attorney Scott Silver filed the lawsuit on behalf of investors who say they were misled about where their money was going and how it was being used.

Silver says many investors believed their accounts were steadily growing.

“It really came as a shock to many of the people we spoke to,” Silver said. “Even though it was a decent rate of return, that this turned out to be a massive fraud.”

According to the complaint, investors initially received distributions, with some seeing their account values increase each month. One investor represented in the lawsuit reportedly made about $220,000 in returns before payments suddenly stopped several months ago.

Silver says investors were given explanations at the time, including claims that the company was experiencing “growing pains.” Many did not suspect fraud until Delgado was arrested and a federal indictment was announced.

The lawsuit claims that of the more than $300 million Delgado and his company, Goliath, allegedly collected from investors between January 2023 and January 2026, only about $1.5 million was actually placed into a liquidity pool.

Federal investigators are now working to locate the missing funds and recover assets. Authorities showed a list of Delgado’s luxury items, including cars and watches, and may also attempt to seize properties connected to the case.

Silver says the victims come from a wide range of backgrounds, including blue-collar workers, doctors, ceo’s and firefighters. Some investors reportedly lost retirement savings or their entire life savings.

Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit filed in California targets JPMorgan Chase, accusing the bank of ignoring warning signs connected to the alleged scheme. Adding there is 2000 investors caught up in the case.

