Federal Judge freezes assets of Orlando man accused in $300M ponzi scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge has frozen the assets of an Orlando man accused of running a $300 million crypto-based Ponzi scheme.

Christopher Delgado is facing federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering tied to a large-scale investment scheme through his company, Goliath Ventures, prosecutors say.

A judge ordered that Delgado’s assets be frozen, preventing him from selling or transferring several high-value items listed in court documents. Those items include nine luxury vehicles, 18 high-end watches, and multiple pieces of jewelry—some of which are in Dubai.

Prosecutors claim the items were purchased with funds from investors and could constitute evidence of money laundering.

Cameras were not allowed inside the federal courtroom, but Channel 9’s Ashlyn Webb spoke with Delgado as he walked out of the courthouse alongside his defense attorneys. When asked whether investors would ever get their money back, Delgado declined to answer.

“Will the investors ever get their money back?” Webb asked as Delgado exited the courthouse. Channel 9 also asked Delgado what he would say to investors who say they have lost everything, including money they planned to use to send their children to college. Again, Delgado and his attorneys declined to respond.

Despite the serious allegations, Delgado appeared in court wearing a designer suit and Louboutin shoes. He appeared to smirk and even chuckle at times during the prosecutor’s comments to the judge.

This is as Goliath investors, including firefighters, educators, and doctors, said they trusted Delgado’s company and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the criminal complaint, investors repeatedly tried to withdraw their money but were given explanations for why the funds were unavailable.

“Every time they attempted to withdraw their money, there was always an explanation, a reason, an excuse,” one investor said.

Federal prosecutors argued in court that freezing Delgado’s assets was necessary to prevent him from liquidating them or potentially fleeing the country while the investigation continues. They also raised concerns that he could destroy evidence connected to the case.

Delgado’s defense attorney told the judge that Delgado has no plans to leave the United States. The attorney pointed out that Delgado appeared in court voluntarily, is wearing an ankle monitor, and has been cooperating with investigators.

Prosecutors said one reason they are seeking to preserve the assets is the possibility of restitution if Delgado is ultimately convicted.

Investors say this week the IRS reached out to them, asking them to report how much they invested in Goliath, why they considered it a good investment, and whether they ever took money out.

Some investors fear that even if Delgado’s assets are seized, the proceeds may not be enough to recover the money they invested.

Victims have been told by the IRS that they will receive a case number and may be contacted by law enforcement as the investigation progresses.

