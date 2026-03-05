Today: Judge to hear arguments on asset seizure in alleged Ponzi scheme case

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge on Thursday will hear from federal prosecutors who want items like watches and cars from the man who is accused of heading up a Ponzi scheme in Central Florida.

Christopher Delgado is accused of creating a crypto-based pyramid scheme.

Chris Delgado of Goliath Ventures Delgado is accused of running a Ponzi scheme and taking $328M from his investors

Prosecutors are going after some of his assets in exchange for bonding out of jail.

Federal investigators say Delgado took $328 million from investors in what they describe as a massive Ponzi scheme operated by Goliath Ventures.

Chris Delgado, leader of Goliath Ventures Delgado is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme in Central Florida

Delgado, the company’s CEO, was arrested in late February and now faces federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering. As the case moves through court, investors are scrambling to recover what they say they lost.

Chris Delgado of Goliath Ventures Delgado is accused of running a Ponzi scheme and taking $328M from his investors

Thursday’s hearing starts at 11 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Downtown Orlando.

Channel 9 will be there to listen in on that hearing.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News starting at noon for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group