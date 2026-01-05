Clouds fade as the first full week of 2026 brings sunshine

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a cloudy end to the weekend, but sunshine makes a significant return for Monday.

Skies will partially clear tonight, with some areas of fog developing once again. Expect morning lows in the mid-50s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, January 4, 2026 (WFTV)

We start the first whole week of 2026 with sunshine and warmer conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs back in the mid-70s.

Even warmer weather arrives midweek. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated both Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps pushing into the low 80s.

The tranquil conditions continue into Thursday and Friday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both days, with temperatures holding in the low 80s.

Our next storm system is expected to arrive next weekend, but models are inconsistent regarding when rain chances will be highest.

