Cloudy and warm conditions continue ahead of cold front Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a cloudy and warm Thursday across Central Florida, and more changes are ahead for Friday.

Some scattered showers will remain possible tonight, but many areas will stay dry. Tonight’s overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

A cold front slowly moves across the area on Friday. A few light showers will be possible early, with gradual clearing. Temps for Friday will be in the low 80s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, December 18, 2025 (WFTV)

More sunshine and slightly cooler temps are expected for the weekend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s.

We start Christmas Week with a blend of sun and clouds and the threat of a few coastal showers. Temps for Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, December 18, 2025 (WFTV)

Right now, Christmas Eve will also feature sun and clouds, along with a few light coastal showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with evening temps in the 60s.

Christmas Day will be warm, with a stray shower again possible. Morning temps will be in the upper 50s, with highs in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, December 18, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group