Cloudy and warmer Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, Central Florida is expected to be cloudy and experience warmer weather.

The high temperature in Orlando will reach 81 degrees, accompanied by a 30% chance of scattered rain throughout the day.

This weather pattern precedes a cool front moving into the area on Friday.

Morning coastal showers and pockets of light rain are expected, with the more widespread rainfall occurring this evening.

Temperatures on Friday afternoon are forecast to remain warm, varying from the mid to upper 70s.

After the front moves through, overnight temperatures falling into Saturday will see lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, providing a brief cool down.

While Saturday will begin cool, it is expected that temperatures will rise again, with highs climbing into the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

