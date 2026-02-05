Coast Guard rescues stranded boater 75 miles off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man stranded about 75 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach after his boat lost power.

A newly released video shows the moment search crews located the vessel and brought the man to safety.

The rescue involved a coordinated effort by multiple Coast Guard units to locate the boat at sea.

Coast Guard crews from Miami and Clearwater participated in the search and rescue operation.

The units teamed up to locate the disabled vessel and coordinate the transport of the man to safety.

