Cocoa man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash on I-75, troopers say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man was arrested on charges related to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County.

Florida Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Cocoa resident Jonathan Matos Morales was arrested on Tuesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving a crash scene involving death.

The arrest followed a fatal three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on southbound I-75 in Manatee County on Monday.

WANTED!



HIT & RUN FORD MUSTANG (Black in color w right side damage)

Fled the scene of a fatal crash on SB I75 @ mm 220 in Manatee Co! Crash occurred on Monday, 4/20/26 at 6:28 AM.



Anyone with information regarding the Ford Mustang is asked to contact FHP (*347) or Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/lsb8AMQjb3 — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) April 20, 2026

The collision resulted in the death of a 34-year-old New Smyrna man who was driving a semi-tractor-trailer.

Troopers said Morales’ arrest comes after searching for a black Ford Mustang that fled the scene after the crash.

Investigators said Morales was driving the Mustang when he crashed into the side of a Chevy Trailblazer

This impact caused the Chevy Trailblazer to crash into the semi-tractor-trailer.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit.

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