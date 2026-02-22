Cold blast follows elevated fire risk across the area

ORLANDO, Fla. — We continue to have Weather On the Way for an elevated fire threat and cold air on the way for Sunday through Tuesday.

A strong cold front will move into the area Sunday, bringing a high to very high fire danger and sharply colder air.

Evening Forecast: Satuday, February 21, 2026 (WFTV)

Scattered showers will develop ahead of the front early Sunday, but some will stay dry. Highs for Sunday will be in the 70s.

Very dry and cool air moves in behind the front starting late Sunday.

Gusty northwesterly winds and dry vegetation will lead to high fire danger, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of the area.

A Red Flag Warning means conditions are favorable for the rapid spread of brushfires.

The fire danger increases even further on Monday, when much of Central Florida will be under a Very High fire threat. A Fire Weather Watch is already posted for Monday.

The cold air behind the front will also keep temperatures well below average. Highs Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 50s and low 60s.

The threat of a freeze continues to increase in northwest areas Tuesday morning, and a frost is becoming likely in parts of the area Wednesday morning.

Warmer weather does return for the back end of next week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the fire threat and the cold temps the next several days.

