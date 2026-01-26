Cold front brings showers tonight, freeze possible by Tuesday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Increasing clouds and staying breezy in Central Florida as we head into tonight.

Expecting scattered showers overnight into tomorrow morning as our next cold front slides south. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, January 25, 2026 (WFTV)

We will see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon tomorrow, with highs warming into the low 70s.

Then we will be on the lookout for freezing temperatures Tuesday morning as a north wind helps to drop our temps into the low to mid 30s.

