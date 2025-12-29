Cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a warm and sunny holiday weekend, big changes are coming to Central Florida.

A dramatic shift in the weather is on the horizon as a strong winter front is expected to sweep through on Monday night.

Residents can expect a foggy start, followed by a day of sunshine, but overnight temperatures are expected to plummet into the 40s on Monday night.

Overnight lows in Central Florida

The colder conditions will persist into the new year, with highs only returning to the 70s by the end of the weekend.

