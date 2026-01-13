Cold front set to shake up Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong cold front will bring big changes to Central Florida’s weather this week.

Our area will be mostly cloudy and comfortable on Tuesday, with highs in the 70s.

However, a cold front is expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and morning showers.

Chilly changes in Central Florida

The cold front will lead to clearing skies and a significant drop in temperatures, with Thursday’s highs likely staying in the 50s.

Overnight lows into Friday morning are predicted to fall into the 20s and 30s.

In Orlando, temperatures are expected to drop to 34 degrees on Friday.

The forecast indicates that Friday will be sunny but cold, with daytime highs expected to remain in the 50s.

