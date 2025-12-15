Cold front sweeps into Central Florida, bringing windy, cooler Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cold air is moving into Central Florida Monday morning following an overnight front.

The system is bringing windy conditions to the coast with a wind advisory in place until 9 a.m.

Monday’s weather will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool, with temperatures reaching highs in the 60s.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop further, with lows in the 40s and 50s, and some areas in Marion County may experience lows in the upper 30s.

This cool down is expected to be short-lived, as temperatures are forecasted to rise to the 70s by tomorrow afternoon.

The warming trend will continue throughout the week, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.

