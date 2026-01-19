Cold front ushers in near-freezing temperatures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day is in effect tonight through Monday morning as another blast of cold air moves into the area.

A powerful cold front plowed across Central Florida Sunday, opening the door for another round of freezing to near-freezing temperatures.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, January 18, 2026 (WFTV)

Winds will die down this evening, with clearing skies. It will be brisk, with temps falling into the 40s.

Monday morning will feature downright cold temps. Many areas will have lows in the low to mid 30s at daybreak, with some 20s likely northwest of Orlando.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the area, with Brevard Co. likely escaping the near-freezing conditions.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Monday morning, and a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Central Florida.

The MLK holiday Monday will also feature chilly temps despite plenty of sunshine. Highs for the holiday will only climb into the upper 50s.

Another cold night is expected Monday night, with Freeze Watches already posted for the northwest sections of Central Florida.

Warmer weather is expected to quickly return by the middle of next week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on this cold blast across Central Florida.

