Cold night caps 2025 as warmer weather awaits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been a chilly end to 2025, and we have weather on the way for one more cold night.

New Year’s Eve will feature dry and chilly conditions. Expect temperatures in the low to mid-40s at midnight, with temperatures back in the 30s and 40s by daybreak.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of Central Florida overnight, with a Freeze Warning for far northwest areas.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

A warming trend begins for New Year’s Day. We can expect to see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions again. Highs will return to the mid-60s.

The warmer weather really powers up for Friday. Just a few clouds are anticipated, with temps in the low 70s.

Another storm system is expected to arrive this weekend, bringing a few showers from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures for the weekend will remain in the low to mid-70s.

The mild weather is expected to continue into the start of next week.

