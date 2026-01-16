Cold snap brings hundreds of manatees to Blue Spring State Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Blue Spring State Park is offering visitors a unique view of a mass gathering of gentle giants.

More than 320 manatees have arrived in the spring waters as temperatures drop.

Park officials have reported an increase in manatee sightings as they seek warmer waters during cold weather.

Visitors can now attend an event at the park on Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to see the manatees at night.

This special event allows attendees to engage with manatees in their natural habitat and learn more about their behavior.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in classes on manatee observation and conservation.

Additionally, arts and crafts activities will be available for children and families, enriching the park visit.

