Cold snap sends manatees pouring into Blue Spring State Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As the cold front moved through Florida, 148 manatees were observed gathering in the springs of Blue Spring State Park on Tuesday.

This marks a significant increase from 77 observed on Monday and 57 on Sunday.

Manatees are known to congregate in warmer spring waters during the cold winter months.

Officials note that the recent drop in water temperature has led these gentle giants to seek refuge in the springs, making it an excellent time for visitors to observe them in their natural habitat.

The current trend of manatees gathering in warmer waters as cold fronts pass is expected to continue, offering opportunities for observation as temperatures fluctuate in the coming days.

