Cold-stunned turtles: How cold weather is threatening coastal wildlife

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wildlife officials around the U.S. are racing to rescue sea turtles affected by freezing temperatures along the coast.

The cold water near Padre Island, Texas, has left many turtles cold-stunned and unable to swim.

As temperatures drop in Texas, several sea turtles have been found in distress.

Fish and wildlife officials emphasize the urgency of the situation as the cold water has rendered many turtles immobilized.

The turtles require immediate assistance to prevent further health complications from their cold-stunned state.

The public plays a critical role in these rescue efforts.

Florida officials urge anyone who spots a turtle that appears to be in distress to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for help.

Rescue efforts will continue throughout the cold snap, with fish and wildlife officials stressing the importance of public vigilance in spotting distressed turtles along the coast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group