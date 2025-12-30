Cold weather advisories issued as temperatures tumble in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong winter front has moved through overnight, bringing cold air to the area Tuesday.

Many residents will experience temperatures dropping into the 40s and afternoon highs reaching only the upper 50s and low 60s.

The cold air will cause temperatures to be about 20 degrees cooler than Monday.

Lows Tuesday night in Central Florida

A freeze watch is in effect for Sumter, Lake, Marion and interior Volusia counties, with temperatures in Ocala forecasted to reach 29 degrees Tuesday night.

A cold weather advisory is currently in place for all counties except Flagler.

This advisory is due to potential wind chill values falling into the upper 20s and low 30s during early morning hours.

Wind chills expected Wednesday

The chilly weather is expected to persist into the new year, with warmer temperatures returning by Friday and the weekend.

