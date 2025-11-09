Cold-weather shelters open in Central Florida as the coldest temperatures arrive for the season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake County and Flagler County will open cold-weather shelters on November 10in response to expected overnight temperatures dropping below 40 degrees.

Lake County’s shelter is set to open at LifePointe Church in Eustis, and Flagler County’s shelter will be at the Rock Transformation Center in Bunnell. Both will open at 5 p.m. on Monday to offer warmth and safety to those lacking sufficient heating.

Lake County Transit will provide free transportation to and from the cold-weather shelter using fixed routes, paratransit, and a dedicated shuttle service. The shelter’s hours of operation will depend on weather conditions, with updates issued as needed.

Also in Flagler County, The Sheltering Tree operates the shelter at the Rock Transformation Center, providing support for the homeless and those without access to heat.

The shelter stays open until 8 a.m. the next day.

Flagler County Fire Rescue advises residents against using ovens for heat, ensures venting of fuel-burning equipment, and recommends keeping portable heaters away from flammable materials.

