Cold weather shelters open as cool weather arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several cozy shelters and warming centers across Central Florida are welcoming guests this week, offering safe and warm refuges for those in need of a comfortable place to stay.

Orange County

Orange County collaborates with HSN and other non-profits to provide temporary warming centers and increase capacity at existing shelters.

Coalition for the Homeless: 18 N Terry Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

The Salvation Army Orlando: 624 Lexington Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 (Men only)

Orlando Union Rescue Mission Project Hope: 3300 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 (Single men only.)

Warming centers at Barnett Park Gym and Goldenrod Recreation Center will operate overnight from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. to protect against cold and aid the Homeless Services Network. The Barnett Park Recreation Center at 4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL, and the Goldenrod Recreation Center at 4863 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL, will stay open for two nights during the cold snap, crucial for the homeless and those seeking shelter.

Both warming centers are pet-friendly. Pets are welcome if secured, but owners must use carriers for cats and keep dogs on a leash inside.

Osceola County

Osceola County collaborates with local churches to offer shelter, and free LYNX transportation is also available.

First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud: 1000 Ohio Ave, St. Cloud, FL

Iglesia del Nazareno Casa de Vida: 2367 Fortune Rd, Kissimmee, FL

Poinciana Christian Church: 3181 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL

Seminole County

The Rescue Outreach Mission, located at 1701 Historic Goldsboro Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, is the sole emergency shelter serving individuals and families in Seminole County, and it increases its capacity during cold weather.

Brevard County

Brevard County Emergency Management activates multiple locations when temperatures fall below a certain level.

Lifepointe Ministries Titusville Church: 4220 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL(Opens at 9 p.m., serves dinner & breakfast)

Central Brevard Sharing Center: 113 Aurora St, Cocoa, FL(Opens at 6 p.m., serves dinner & breakfast)

Daily Bread At Melbourne First Church Of The Nazarene:2745 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL (Opens at 5 p.m., serves dinner & breakfast)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group