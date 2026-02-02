Cold weather triggers power grid warning for Central Florida customers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Energy companies in Central Florida are urging customers to try to conserve power on Monday.

This comes after a weekend of sub-freezing temperatures.

Utility providers are asking residents to reduce their electricity usage to prevent excessive strain on the power grid on Monday morning.

Utilities have reached out through various communication channels to warn of increased demand during the coldest parts of the day.

Orlando Utilities Commission customers received voicemail messages with instructions on managing their energy usage.

At the same time, Duke Energy sent text messages to its customers containing similar information.

The companies identified specific times when the electrical system will face the highest demand.

The period from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. is expected to be the most stressed time for the power grid.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group