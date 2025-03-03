Colombian nationals arrested in Orange and Osceola County residential burglary ring

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a group of individuals involved in a series of residential burglaries.

According to detectives, the group, comprised of Colombian nationals, was specifically targeting the homes and apartments of business owners while they were at work.

Deputies said it is believed this group is responsible for several residential burglaries in both Osceola and Orange counties.

Investigators said the group is suspected to have been operating in multiple western states and is linked to numerous burglaries across the country.

On Feb. 21, around 9 p.m., deputies saw three cars inspecting various homes and businesses in the south end of Orange County.

They reported that three suspects drove to an apartment complex near Universal Boulevard and Sand Lake Road, forcibly entered an apartment, and committed a burglary.

Detectives followed the suspects and managed to arrest them at another apartment complex located near Vineland and Conroy roads.

According to a news release, Osceola County detectives arrested two additional suspects.

All five suspects are facing charges of criminal mischief, grand theft, and third-degree burglary of a dwelling.

Deputies said it was discovered at the jail that two of the suspects had Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation warrants.

We have been working with our partners at the @OsceolaSheriff to take down a group of Colombian nationals committing residential burglaries, targeting the homes and apartments of business owners while they are at work. We believe they are responsible for a series of residential… pic.twitter.com/fbodS3vZ3N — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 3, 2025

