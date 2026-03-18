Comedians from different backgrounds to perform at ‘Comedy For Peace’ event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Arts at the J will present “Comedy For Peace,” a live performance featuring a diverse group of comedians, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Pargh Event Center at 7:30 p.m.

The program brings together comedians from different backgrounds to connect with audiences through humor. The event is part of a broader effort to unite people across varying cultures and faiths.

The performance features four comedians. which includes two Jewish comedians, one female Greek comedian, and one Pakistani comedian.

Ofira Bondorowsky, CEO of the Rosen JCC, said the event aligns with the organization’s arts programming’s core mission.

“Arts at the J was born from the belief that the arts have the power to unite people across cultures, faiths, and perspectives,” Bondorowsky said. “Comedy For Peace is a perfect example of this. Through laughter, it opens hearts, fosters understanding, and reminds us of our shared humanity.”

The event structure includes an interactive component following the comedy sets, with each performance concluding with a 20-minute audience Q&A session.

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