Community honors 100 veterans and spouses in heartfelt pinning ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 was there for a community event where 100 veterans and their spouses were honored during a pinning ceremony.

The ceremony honored veterans from every branch of the military, emphasizing their commitment and sacrifice.

Senator Ashley Moody addressed the attendees, acknowledging the veterans’ continued contributions to society. “I know so many of you out here, we talked about it, have lived after your service a purpose driven life and that means so much to so many Americans,” she said.

The event offered a chance for the community to show appreciation to military service members. Each veteran was personally acknowledged and thanked for their contribution.

The pinning ceremony was a heartfelt reminder of the sacrifices veterans and their families have made.

