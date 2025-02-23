Community remembers Madeline Soto during ceremony on the teens’ 14th birthday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On what would have been her 14th birthday, the St. Cloud community gathered at Lakefront Park to honor the life of Madeline “Maddie” Soto. In a touching remembrance service, friends and community members stood side by side, their hearts heavy yet united in love for the teen, whose life was taken far too soon.

A guitar music tribute performed by Beth Vandal filled the air, messages of reflection and a heartfelt poem by one of Maddie’s friends were heard by those in attendance who shared their memories of Maddie—a bright, kind soul who left a lasting impact despite her young age.

“She was a living, breathing child. She had her personality, she had her friend, she had her life,” said Nancy Roska, community advocate.

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke spoke during the ceremony and offered support from the city of St. Cloud to the community and the initiative.

In front of a memorial of stuffed animals—tokens of love left at the very site where her body was found last year—the community embraced a collective moment of mourning and remembrance.

“She will never be forgotten. Her legacy takes form through love, care, and protection of children,” said Roska.

The tragedy of Maddie’s passing at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, still lingers, but Saturday was about more than sorrow. It was about honoring her spirit, the love she inspired, and the promise to seek justice in her name.

According to Investigators, Maddie was tragically killed in February of 2024 by Stephan Sterns, who was charged with her murder after he falsely claimed to police and exclusively to WFTV that he dropped her off at Hunter’s Creek Middle School. Investigators said she never made it to the front doors of the school and her body was discovered days later in a semi-wooded area of St. Cloud along Hickory Tree Road.

“I would tell everyone serving our community to work on programs that would be proactive in educating our teachers our our faculty. Our law enforcement officers identify these signs of abuse. From early stages to late stages so they can create alliances that are much needed with those who have been victims of violence,” said Jenny Esquivel, Community Advocate.

As the sun set over Lake Toho, a final tribute closed the ceremony—one not of goodbye, but of remembrance. Maddie’s story will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew her and those who have come to love her through the strength of a community that refuses to forget.

“I want Maddie to be remembered as a beautiful, courageous, selfless funny, individual who really wanted to be accepted and loved,” said Esquivel.

