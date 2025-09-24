Confusion grows over whether Orlando music festival was moved to small New York city

ORLANDO, Fla. — With just weeks to go before music lovers planned to pack into an Orlando hotel for a DJ-filled pool party, attendees are now wondering if they even have a party to attend – or where it’s being held.

This week, organizers behind the Home Bass music festival, held every November on the same weekend as the Electric Daisy Carnival, appear to have changed the festival’s location to a small city in New York.

Home Bass’ website still promotes the Orlando experience at the DoubleTree hotel near Universal. However, the map on the ticket website points to the DoubleTree in downtown Binghamton, a 45,000-person city sandwiched between Syracuse, N.Y. and Scranton, Pa.

When you buy the $1,800 “Orlando” hotel package, the ticket website’s shopping cart lists New York as the location.

Binghamton only has one direct flight per day, a Delta flight to and from Detroit.

With the organizers not posting any public updates since early August, attendees filled social media with jokes and memes and complaints their questions weren’t being answered.

The hotel was scheduled to host Home Bass backed out of the event after they said the organizer, Brian Thomas, failed to pay for his Labor Day DirtyBird CampINN festival. That forced attendees to shell out extra cash to stay despite already paying for the trip.

WFTV reached out to Thomas through his new phone number and email address. The phone number was disconnected, and no response came by email.

Home Bass’ FAQ page said refunds would only be issued if the festival was canceled. It’s not clear how many people paid Thomas and his company for tickets to the Orlando festival or what they should do.

A call to the DoubleTree in Binghamton was not returned, and it’s not clear if that hotel’s staff was aware the festival changed to list its location.

Attendees said they have filed complaints with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. WFTV sent the agency’s spokespeople a request to find out if an investigation is underway.

