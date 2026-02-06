Construction begins on specialized school for K-12 students with special needs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is officially underway for a new school in Brevard County designed for students with significant behavioral and emotional needs.

The facility will be located in Rockledge and will serve students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

According to county officials, the new building will feature specialized facilities, including sensory rooms and therapeutic support spaces.

The project is designed to provide a tailored educational environment for students.

According to the county, this wide grade range ensures continuity of care and education for students throughout their academic careers.

The school district has not yet announced a scheduled opening date for the new facility.

