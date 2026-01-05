Construction just got noisier in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — If your commute takes you along State Road 417 in Seminole County, you’re likely to see some construction.

And you’ll probably hear it, too.

Pile driving work began Monday morning on SR 417 at the Winter Springs Road bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the work will happen daily from about 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It’s expected to continue through Feb. 6.

FDOT said the pile driving could cause nearby residents and businesses to experience noise and vibrations.

The construction is part of the SR 417/Seminole Expressway widening project between Aloma Avenue and State Road 434.

