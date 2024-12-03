Work underway to replace blocked storm drain causing prolonged neighborhood flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is underway in a Seminole County neighborhood that’s dealt with more than six months of flooding.
Crews have started work on a new pipe for the Shadow Bay community.
The pipe is being installed after a homeowner plugged the old pipe with concrete.
A judge ordered the homeowner to remove the blockage.
It’s unclear when the pipe will be completely installed.
