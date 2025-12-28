Cool air is making its way through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We have Weather On the Way for Tuesday – New Year’s Day as cold air pushes into the region.

A strong cold front will move through the area late Monday into Monday night. A few isolated showers will be possible as the front passes through, but most will remain dry.

Behind the front, sharply colder air descends into Central Florida. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs on Tuesday will only climb into the low 60s with breezy northerly winds.

Temperatures will drop quickly on Tuesday night, with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. The threat of a widespread frost northwest of Orlando is increasing.

Wednesday will also feature brisk conditions. Expect abundant sunshine with highs struggling to climb into the low 60s.

It will be a chilly New Year’s Eve, with evening temps in the 50s and midnight temps in the upper 40s. Another widespread frost is possible on Wednesday night in the northwest areas.

We will start 2026 also on a cool note. Expect dry conditions and highs in the mid 60s.

Warmer weather does return late week.

