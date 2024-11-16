Cool, dry conditions arrive as lows drop to the 50s

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a great start to the weekend, and more nice weather is coming for Sunday.

Dry conditions will continue tonight, with just a few clouds and somewhat cool temps. Morning lows will be in the low 60s, with low to mid 50s northwest of Orlando.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 16 (WFTV)

A few more clouds will be possible on Sunday, but it will remain dry and pleasant. Highs will close out the weekend in the low 80s.

Partly cloudy skies will continue Monday, then clouds will increase Tuesday as the remnants of Sara and a cold front approach the region. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain and a few storms are very likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the coolest air of the season moving in for back end of the work week.

