Tropics Update: TS Sara producing flooding in Honduras, still expected to bring rain to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sara continues to produce significant flooding in Honduras and is still expected to be a remnant low before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

The 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed Sara with winds of 45 mph as it slowly moved toward Belize.

The storm will continue to produce catastrophic flooding in parts of Central America, where up to 35 inches of rain are possible.

Sara is expected to land in Belize early Sunday, then move across the Yucatan and become a remnant low just before it enters the Gulf.

The remnants of Sara will lift northward into the Gulf as they will be swept northeastward by a cold front. This will result in enhanced rainfall for parts of Florida on Wednesday.

