Cooler air arrives after a sunny Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a sun-filled, but slightly cooler, Thursday and even more cool air is ahead for tonight.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, allowing temps to fall quickly. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s, with 30s likely northwest of Orlando. Some patchy frost is also possible in far northwest areas toward daybreak.

We start a warming trend for Friday. Expect another day of mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend looks great across Central Florida. We’ll see just a few clouds Saturday, with temps in the mid 70s. Sunday will also have plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s.

Another cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday. A few sprinkles will be possible, but most will stay dry. Temps for Monday will be in the mid-60s.

Next week looks to feature plenty of sunshine and temps in the 70s.

Weather: 12/11/2025

