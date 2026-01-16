Could it snow in Florida this weekend?

MARIANNA, Fla. — Parts of northern Florida may see snow this weekend due to back-to-back cold fronts.

The National Weather Service is forecasting potential snowflakes late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Data shows the snowflakes could fly over Marianna, Florida, a town located just northwest of Tallahassee.

While there is a chance for snowflakes in the air, it is unlikely to result in any measurable or accumulating snow on the ground.

The precipitation is expected to be too light and will likely not survive the warmer temperatures upon reaching the ground.

Local weather observers will continue to monitor the situation as the cold front approaches over the weekend.

