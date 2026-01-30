County rewards civilian who helped save an 11-year-old boy from a sex offender

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The county of Flagler and its sheriff’s office have rewarded a man for calling and making deputies aware of an alleged kidnapping and child abuse case.

Cody Clark was on his way fishing when he noticed an 11-year-old and 15-year-old Junior Bishop in 61-year-old Darnell Hairston’s truck early in the morning and knew something was up.

“It was six o’clock in the morning, I knew he was going past the only road to his house, so I knew he was up to no good”, said Clark.

Clark’s 911 call led Flagler County deputies to Hairston and Bishop, where they were pulled over on US-1.

Bodycam video shows Hairston, who’s a registered sex offender, attempting to run off and even attempts to take a deputies weapon before being detained.

During the scuffle with deputies, Bishop gets in the driver’s seat of Hairston’s truck and speeds off.

A chase would pursue that ended with Bishop ramming into a patrol car before crashing.

“When we was heading fishing the only thing I caught was the pedophile that day unfortunately, but it was a good catch”, said Clark to Channel 9.

According to deputies, Hairston and Bishop lured the 11-year-old to a campsite where he was strangled, given drugs and alcohol, and tortured for days.

Hairston is facing multiple charges of kidnapping and assault.

Bishop’s charges so far are only related to the car chase and crash.

