County Road 304 shut down after deputies investigate a fatal incident involving train in Flagler

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — County Road 304 is shut down after a fatal incident involving a train, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, FCSO says the road will be closed between U.S. Highway 1 and Old Haw Creek Road.

According to FCSO, there is no threat to the community.

The shutdown will affect drivers traveling between Bunnell, DuPont, and Cody’s Corner.

