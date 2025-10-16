Couple left 6-month-old infant alone on Florida beach for nearly an hour, deputies say

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Florida’s Panhandle said a Texas couple left their 6-month-old baby alone on a beach for nearly an hour.

The incident happened on Oct. 10 at Miramar Beach, where the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an unattended child beneath a tent.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed that the child had been left alone while the parents walked down the beach with their three other children.

Good Samaritans took immediate action to care for the infant and notified law enforcement.

Upon returning to the scene, the parents admitted to leaving the child for a nap and losing track of time.

Security footage corroborated that the family was away for nearly an hour, and they did not have their cell phone with them.

South Walton Fire District personnel assessed the infant, confirming the child’s vitals were normal and they were not in distress.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and took custody of the children, pending the arrival of family members from Texas.

The parents, identified as Brian and Sara Wilks from Houston, Texas, were charged with child neglect without great bodily harm.

