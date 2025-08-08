Court Awaits Rep. Mills’ Response to Restraining Order

COLUMBIA, Fla. — A petition for a restraining order against U.S. Representative Cory Mills is now in progress, following serious accusations from his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, who is also the reigning Miss United States and a Republican state committeewoman.

The filing was made at the Columbia County Courthouse, in Lake City, roughly two hours north of Orlando. Court officials said Friday they are currently waiting for confirmation from law enforcement in Volusia County that Rep. Mills has been served.

Langston previously filed an incident report, accusing Mills of sending threatening messages and claiming he had threatened to release explicit images of her. According to the report, the two broke up earlier this year.

One of the alleged messages from Mills, reportedly in response to Langston’s request to leave her alone, read: “Get me his number, and I’ll send him videos.” Langston’s legal team claims this refers to compromising content.

However, Rep. Mills’ attorney, Aaron Delgado, pushed back on that interpretation. “That suggestion that somehow, he’s going to release a sex video is a complete fabrication,” Delgado said.

Langston has not responded to multiple requests for comment from Channel 9. Our crew also visited her home on Friday but received no answer.

For now, the exact details of the restraining order petition remain sealed from the public. Columbia County Clerk of Court James Swisher explained that Florida law prohibits releasing such documents until it is confirmed that the subject of the order — in this case, Rep. Mills — has been officially served. “Florida statute prevents us from releasing any information until we can make sure that the responder has been served,” said Swisher.

The investigation initially began with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office but has since been transferred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). As of now, Representative Mills has not been charged with any crimes and has denied claims of any wrongdoing.

A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for August 18.

