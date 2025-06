MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirms two construction workers are dead after a crane collapsed in Merritt Island Wednesday afternoon.

It happened across the street from the Merritt Island Mall on East Merritt Island Causeway.

WFTV has a crew en route and is gathering more information. Check back for updates.

