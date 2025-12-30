2 crashes snarl traffic on same stretch of I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two separate crashes at the same mile marker along Interstate 95 caused delays Tuesday morning near Ormond Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

State troopers said a total of seven vehicles, including an ambulance, were involved in the northbound crashes.

The series of events unfolded around 5 a.m.

Investigators said a Volusia County EMS ambulance responded to assist at a crash that happened near mile marker 268.

I-95 crash in Volusia County (FDOT)

Officials said it as was stopped on the inside lane, another motorist struck that ambulance from behind, which then led to a chain-reaction, secondary crash.

The pileups sent three people to the hospital. FHP said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Troopers also noted that both EMS paramedics from the ambulance were uninjured and stayed on scene to help during the crashes.

As of 7:30 a.m., FHP told Channel 9 that troopers had reopened two of three northbound lanes for motorists.

Volusia County Traffic Alert:

The northbound lanes of I-95 are currently blocked south of US-1 (mile

marker 268) due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. Drivers need to use caution in the area and prepare for traffic delays. #OrmondBeach pic.twitter.com/WY1pRjQXov — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) December 30, 2025

