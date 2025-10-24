Crash involving semi-truck shuts down stretch of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are on the scene of a crash that is impacting traffic on Florida’s Turnpike.

The southbound crash involves an overturned semi-truck at Interstate 4, Orlando police said.

Drivers in this area will encounter backups.

As of 7 a.m., the southbound ramp from the Turnpike to I-4 was closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Police said they expect this shutdown to last about two hours.

At last report, traffic backups stretched more than three miles on the Turnpike southbound.

WFTV anchor Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring closures and delays here and throughout Central Florida.

At approximately 5:42 a.m., units responded to an accident involving an overturned semi on the Turnpike southbound off-ramp to I-4. The ramp is currently closed. FHP and Road Rangers are assisting, and the estimated reopening time is about 2 hours. Motorists are encouraged to use… pic.twitter.com/nEMOJIjT9K — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 24, 2025

